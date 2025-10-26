University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Acquires Shares of 238 Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 238 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,699,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,896,031,000 after buying an additional 347,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,967,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,625,583,000 after acquiring an additional 370,434 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,507,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,518,291,000 after purchasing an additional 445,691 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,872,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,635,000 after purchasing an additional 130,949 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,236,000 after purchasing an additional 56,345 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total transaction of $208,394.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,521.92. The trade was a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $292.63 on Friday. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $311.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.37 and a 200 day moving average of $275.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $321.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.17.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

