QV Investors Inc. Sells 920 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

QV Investors Inc. lowered its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,678,575,000 after acquiring an additional 142,732 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,641,715,000 after purchasing an additional 354,463 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,206,191,000 after purchasing an additional 86,292 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,893,000 after purchasing an additional 452,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $988,822,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $216.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.