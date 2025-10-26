Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 72,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

VOO opened at $622.55 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $623.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $604.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $567.19. The company has a market cap of $774.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

