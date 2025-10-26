Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 184.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 84.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,234,418.89. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $657,135.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 935,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,543,790. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $125.06 on Friday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.58 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.The firm had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $154.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $168.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.57.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

