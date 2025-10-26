Darden Wealth Group Inc Decreases Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Darden Wealth Group Inc lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,139,434.77. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $1,778,655.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,703,248.36. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:PG opened at $152.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $357.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $146.96 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.66 and a 200-day moving average of $158.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

