Topsail Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,096 Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $56,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $106,261,243.20. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $184.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.35 and its 200-day moving average is $146.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.01 billion, a PE ratio of 615.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.28.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

