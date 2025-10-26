Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,389,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 21,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.47, for a total transaction of $4,063,978.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 272,648 shares in the company, valued at $51,385,968.56. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,256 shares of company stock worth $25,564,625. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $219.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $219.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

