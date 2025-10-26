Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.9% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $141.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $142.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.51.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

