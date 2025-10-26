Schoolcraft Capital LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Schoolcraft Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 512.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Bank AR boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $113.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.95. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

