AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Acquires 126 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in Workday were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $242.75 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.33 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.64 and a 200-day moving average of $237.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $1,395,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,189,026.16. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total transaction of $457,608.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,394.96. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760 over the last ninety days. 19.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

