Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 5,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 4,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 18,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 29,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $577.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $943.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

