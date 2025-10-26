800 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM Purchased by Topsail Wealth Management LLC

Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $47.23 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

