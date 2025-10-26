Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWS. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $140.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $141.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

