Forte Asset Management LLC Sells 6,435 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Forte Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $203.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.44. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $203.85.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

