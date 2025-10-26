Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 535 Shares of Yelp Inc. $YELP

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,992 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 47.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 83.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

YELP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price objective on Yelp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In related news, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $47,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,150.42. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $314,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 180,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,663,560.28. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,900. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Price Performance

YELP opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The local business review company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $370.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.71 million. Yelp had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.