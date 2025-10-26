Harbour Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 79,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Brucke Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM
Exxon Mobil Stock Performance
Shares of XOM opened at $115.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.54. The firm has a market cap of $491.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
Further Reading
