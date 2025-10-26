Harbour Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 79,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Brucke Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.58.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $115.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.54. The firm has a market cap of $491.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

