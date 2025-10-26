16,869 Shares in Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB Purchased by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

VCRB stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.82 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

