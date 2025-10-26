Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 2,554 Shares of ReposiTrak Inc. $TRAK

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in ReposiTrak were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ReposiTrak during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Get ReposiTrak alerts:

ReposiTrak Trading Up 1.1%

TRAK opened at $15.69 on Friday. ReposiTrak Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.81 million, a P/E ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ReposiTrak ( NYSE:TRAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 30.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRAK. Wall Street Zen cut ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRAK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ReposiTrak news, CEO Randall K. Fields sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $116,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,450. This trade represents a 17.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

About ReposiTrak

(Free Report)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ReposiTrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReposiTrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.