Analysts Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Target Price at $69.37

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.3684.
DOCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Doximity and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Doximity from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Doximity from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Doximity from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 40,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $66.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.38. Doximity has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $85.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.81.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
