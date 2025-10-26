Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,432 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% in the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.4% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.3% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 94,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $64.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.98.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Barclays raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

