Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.8750.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $67.00 price target on Bank OZK in a report on Wednesday, September 24th.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OZK

Bank OZK Trading Up 1.5%

OZK opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91. Bank OZK has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $449.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.93 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 58.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 147.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 82.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.