Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 397,794 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 182,274 shares.The stock last traded at $65.04 and had previously closed at $63.39.

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF Stock Up 2.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF by 2,875.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $312,000.

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in 25 to 50 companies around the world that are involved in generative artificial intelligence and other related technologies.

