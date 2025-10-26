Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 602 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $18,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 283.8% during the 2nd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 7,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 108,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.42.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME opened at $186.96 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $198.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

