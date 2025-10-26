D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 840 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. $ADX

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.11% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 39.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,872 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,032,000 after purchasing an additional 299,425 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $4,469,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,070 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 169,583 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 205.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,886 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 102,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 29.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 78,671 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $23.04.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

