Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 212,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 242,269 shares.The stock last traded at $105.59 and had previously closed at $105.55.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tidemark LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

