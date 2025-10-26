Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives C$157.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$157.83.

STN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$150.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$168.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$162.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th.

Get Stantec alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STN

Stantec Price Performance

Stantec Dividend Announcement

Shares of STN stock opened at C$156.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$152.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$144.53. Stantec has a one year low of C$107.23 and a one year high of C$159.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.77%.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.