Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT Stock Holdings Boosted by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Meridian Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

VHT stock opened at $272.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.32. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $278.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

