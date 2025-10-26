Mark Reuss Sells 260,600 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) President Mark Reuss sold 260,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $17,316,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 98,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,498.70. This represents a 72.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

General Motors Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $69.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average is $52.86.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered General Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA raised General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Argus set a $78.00 price target on General Motors in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirova lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mirova now owns 133,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 38.9% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,111,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,033 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

