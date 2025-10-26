Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.73. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.07%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

