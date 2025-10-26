1,333 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

JEPQ opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $58.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4461 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.1%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

