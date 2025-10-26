Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Buy (B)” Rating for News (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research cut News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.62.

Get News alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on News

News Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.17. News has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $31.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that News will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of News

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in News in the second quarter worth $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in News by 12,084.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in News in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in News by 160.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.