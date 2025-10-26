Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $119,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF $RSPM

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSPM. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 591.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPM opened at $33.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $37.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $157.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

