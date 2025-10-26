D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF $CGIC

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,612 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.90% of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGIC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,807,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 1,049.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after buying an additional 358,927 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 1,452.3% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 318,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 297,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,224,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,269,000.

CGIC opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $664.77 million and a P/E ratio of 15.77. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns by globally investing in companies, excluding those from the United States. CGIC was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

