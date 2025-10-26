D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys Shares of 100,211 iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF $IBIG

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 3.23% of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $305,000.

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $27.54.

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (IBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2030. The fund will terminate in October 2030 IBIG was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

