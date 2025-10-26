Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 87.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,037.04. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

SJM stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $93.30 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.48.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.09%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

