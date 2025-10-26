Optimum Investment Advisors Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

