Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TNL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $86.00 price objective on Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

NYSE TNL opened at $65.21 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.90.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 10.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $133,056.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 559 shares in the company, valued at $33,808.32. The trade was a 79.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $90,558.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 139,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,167.50. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $1,296,114. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNL. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 155.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

