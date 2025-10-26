Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Has $849,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,141,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,858,000 after acquiring an additional 117,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 96,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $55.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $55.31.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

