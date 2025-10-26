Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIG. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of SIG opened at $103.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $110.20.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 1.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

