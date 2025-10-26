Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB Shares Bought by Topsail Wealth Management LLC

Topsail Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 405.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCRB opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average of $77.27. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.82 and a 1 year high of $79.18.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.2812 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.