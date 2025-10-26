Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Position Lifted by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $622.55 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $623.79. The company has a market capitalization of $774.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $604.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $567.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

