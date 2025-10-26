Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM is Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.0% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $30,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,524,000. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,685,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,413,000 after buying an additional 372,066 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,293,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,777,000 after buying an additional 268,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,882,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,217,000 after buying an additional 251,778 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $141.62 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $142.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.51.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

