Darden Wealth Group Inc Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Darden Wealth Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $191.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $192.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.32. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

