Topsail Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJS

Topsail Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,138,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,633,000 after buying an additional 266,759 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,789,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 473,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after buying an additional 99,248 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 38,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 57,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $22.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

