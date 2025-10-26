The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stake Lifted by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,830 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 41.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 407,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,237,000 after purchasing an additional 118,989 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $10,305,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $200.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

