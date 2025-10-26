Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $159.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $168.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on J. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

