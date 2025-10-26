Topsail Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Topsail Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $80.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.27. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2904 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

