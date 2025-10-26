Topsail Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTES

Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,000. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTES opened at $101.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.97. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $102.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

