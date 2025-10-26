QV Investors Inc. Boosts Position in TFI International Inc. $TFII

QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. TFI International accounts for 3.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $31,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 303.4% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after buying an additional 107,451 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,711,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in TFI International by 877.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 78,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 70,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in TFI International by 10.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $90.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average of $88.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.45.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. TFI International had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 4.48%.The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark lowered TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on TFI International from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TFI International from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on TFI International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

