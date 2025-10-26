Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT is Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Topsail Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

